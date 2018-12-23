Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 18.88%. The Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $4.67 million value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $12.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 7.07M shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO

Conmed Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) had an increase of 9.19% in short interest. CNMD’s SI was 778,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 9.19% from 713,000 shares previously. With 244,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Conmed Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s short sellers to cover CNMD’s short positions. The SI to Conmed Corporation’s float is 2.99%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.41. About 672,400 shares traded or 226.93% up from the average. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 26.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 25/04/2018 - CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 25/04/2018 - Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 22/04/2018 - DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 07/05/2018 - Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hodges Cap Mngmt accumulated 18,500 shares. Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 8,839 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 27,212 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 457,661 shares in its portfolio. 6,763 were reported by Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Oppenheimer And Com owns 6,350 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 10,680 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 23,939 shares. Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 360 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,752 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. 10,881 are held by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Lennar had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 29 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 27. Citigroup maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 22 by Deutsche Bank. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $56 target in Friday, October 5 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, October 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, June 27. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $63 target in Friday, September 14 report. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.29 per share. LEN’s profit will be $626.32 million for 5.02 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.98 million activity. 20,000 Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shares with value of $1.04 million were sold by JAFFE JONATHAN M.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $258,909 activity. The insider Cohen Heather L bought 900 shares worth $61,742. $200,000 worth of stock was sold by SHAGORY PETER K on Friday, August 31. On Friday, September 14 the insider Peters Stanley W III sold $120,651.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CONMED Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 26.05 million shares or 0.43% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.06% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Riverhead Mngmt Lc has 3,520 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Hampshire-based Wendell David Inc has invested 0.03% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). 99,895 are held by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 16,273 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 65,466 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 5,745 shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 5,206 shares. Research Glob holds 0.04% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv invested in 2,599 shares. Profund Ltd stated it has 4,224 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 761,983 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sg Americas owns 7,667 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 3,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The firm offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It has a 23.75 P/E ratio. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures.