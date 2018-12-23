Greenhaven Associates Inc increased Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) (TOL) stake by 0.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc acquired 17,500 shares as Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) (TOL)’s stock declined 11.52%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 4.11 million shares with $135.64M value, up from 4.09 million last quarter. Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) now has $4.59B valuation. The stock decreased 3.95% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 5.46 million shares traded or 86.61% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 31.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15

Dynatronics Corp (DYNT) investors sentiment Infinity in 2018 Q3. It’s in 2018Q2. The ratio [12345], as 6 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 0 sold and reduced their stakes in Dynatronics Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.09 million shares, up from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dynatronics Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 0 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.55 million. It makes and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dynatronics Corporation for 200,000 shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 551,046 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 110,811 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 22,086 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Toll Brothers had 8 analyst reports since August 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 22 report. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Thursday, October 25. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, October 18 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, December 3 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of TOL in report on Thursday, December 6 to “Sector Perform” rating. Wedbush maintained Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) on Thursday, December 6 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Friday, September 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 120.37 million shares or 2.38% more from 117.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co owns 234,293 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 2,110 shares. Patten Grp accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 10,764 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin Corporation has 36,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 298,145 shares. Guggenheim Lc owns 0.04% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 199,231 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 6,702 shares. Condor Cap owns 50,241 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 324,870 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 0.04% or 18,550 shares. Element Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 26,666 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 24,136 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 9,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY) stake by 719,160 shares to 24.04 million valued at $751.71M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fedex Corp (Fdx) (NYSE:FDX) stake by 17,665 shares and now owns 2.77M shares. Praxair Inc. (Px) (NYSE:PX) was reduced too.

