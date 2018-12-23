American National Insurance Company increased its stake in Infosys Ltd Adr (INFY) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company bought 155,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.17M, up from 155,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Infosys Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 26/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Citizens Bank Partners With Finastra & Infosys For Trade Finance Solution; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING A WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT MADE TO SEBI AND UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION; 15/04/2018 – Infosys/Indian outsourcers: visa for value; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Welcomes Infosys’ Announcement of Plans to Create a Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SPENDS FROM NORTH AMERICAN CLIENTS EXPECTED TO COME BACK LATER THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS COMMITTED TO ACQUISITIONS THAT FIT CO’S STRATEGY

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd Adr (SKM) by 74.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 20,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 47,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33 million, up from 27,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 669,437 shares traded or 9.09% up from the average. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) has declined 0.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 16 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) on Friday, September 14 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of INFY in report on Tuesday, August 29 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, September 28, the company rating was upgraded by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, April 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, January 12 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15.0 target in Thursday, October 12 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, July 14. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 1. Susquehanna maintained the shares of INFY in report on Monday, October 12 with “Neutral” rating.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 24,800 shares to 13,605 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,654 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Among 5 analysts covering SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SK Telecom had 5 analyst reports since November 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 2 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, December 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 25 by Macquarie Research. The stock of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 24 by CLSA. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Wednesday, April 27 to “Hold”.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3,282 shares to 71,665 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS) by 268,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,416 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH).