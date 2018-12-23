Berkshire Partners Llc increased Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) stake by 28.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Berkshire Partners Llc acquired 1.50M shares as Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS)’s stock declined 21.77%. The Berkshire Partners Llc holds 6.76M shares with $208.80 million value, up from 5.26 million last quarter. Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 369,028 shares traded or 80.84% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 8.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage

Greenleaf Trust decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 45.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust sold 51,828 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 62,498 shares with $706,000 value, down from 114,326 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $62.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE; 08/05/2018 – Current by GE Announces Its Broadest Portfolio of New Product Releases; 30/04/2018 – GE COMMENTS ON NIGERIA DEAL SIGNING ON WEBSITE; 07/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING – CO, GE SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SOFTWARE AGREEMENT MAKING CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR GE’S FLOW SIMULATOR SOFTWARE; 23/05/2018 – GE chief warns on gas-fired turbines demand; 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 12/03/2018 – Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm – ResearchAndMarkets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 41.75 million shares or 4.30% less from 43.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 432,858 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company owns 33,009 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 7,239 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 6,755 shares. 32,230 were accumulated by Los Angeles & Equity Rech. Arrowmark Colorado Lc stated it has 327,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 16,987 shares. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 82,315 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 283,017 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru holds 429,963 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) or 161,499 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 11,974 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 26,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Advanced Drainage Systems had 6 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) rating on Monday, August 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $30 target. Citigroup maintained Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) on Monday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) rating on Monday, November 12. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $30 target.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. DSOUZA FRANCISCO had bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200 on Wednesday, November 14. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, November 6. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $2.19 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, November 1.

Greenleaf Trust increased S&P 500 Index Unit Trust (SPY) stake by 1,397 shares to 13,176 valued at $3.83 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Mondelez International Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 10,144 shares and now owns 214,704 shares. Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) was raised too.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullinan accumulated 194,709 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Communications Mi Adv owns 117,459 shares. Brandywine Co reported 73,306 shares stake. Parsec Fincl has 470,509 shares. Blair William & Il has 1.30M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Telos Cap Inc holds 17,313 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership stated it has 2.01 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Birinyi Assocs invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.32% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 38,090 shares. Gru One Trading Lp invested in 0.16% or 1.75 million shares. Dakota Wealth, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,528 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability reported 22,888 shares. First City Mgmt Incorporated invested in 76,263 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 9,724 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.