Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GFI) had a decrease of 8.65% in short interest. GFI’s SI was 12.56 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 8.65% from 13.75 million shares previously. With 3.82 million avg volume, 3 days are for Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GFI)’s short sellers to cover GFI’s short positions. The SI to Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares’s float is 1.57%. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 15.59M shares traded or 239.40% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 17.82% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Buy 50% in Asanko Gold’s 90% Interest in Asanko Gold Mine; 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO: INDUSTRY PRODUCTION COSTS HAVE BOTTOMED OUT; 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS’ AUDITOR FOR 2017 FY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WAS KPMG; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Category 2 Transaction: Joint Venture In Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Enters Joint Venture With Asanko Gold; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Forms JV With Asanko Gold; Buys Stake in Ghana Operations for $185 Mln

Greenleaf Trust increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 7.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 397 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 5,731 shares with $11.48 million value, up from 5,334 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $673.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $3.02M worth of stock was sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. 16,964 shares valued at $27.69M were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. 1,230 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $2.32 million. Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of stock or 437 shares. $2.70 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R. 2,030 shares valued at $3.21 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 1.26M shares. First Western Capital stated it has 170 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 39 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset has 1.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fred Alger Management holds 965,044 shares or 7.26% of its portfolio. Diligent Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Plancorp Ltd holds 0.41% or 522 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Partners reported 2,706 shares stake. 20,000 are held by Eulav Asset. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 427,619 were reported by Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp. Pillar Pacific Capital Lc owns 10,891 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 7.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 27 with “Market Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 23. Wedbush maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 27. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $2100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, September 5. JP Morgan maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 27. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $2200 target. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. Citigroup maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, September 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $2250 target.

Greenleaf Trust decreased Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) stake by 4,464 shares to 77,938 valued at $8.52 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 51,828 shares and now owns 62,498 shares. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:SHG) was reduced too.