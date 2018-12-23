Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 89.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 77,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, up from 86,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.40M market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 6.19M shares traded or 97.18% up from the average. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 28.29% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 07/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 30/05/2018 – Top 3 — #1 FDA executes a 180 on TherapeuticsMD therapy, handing it an OK – and stoking concerns about political influence $TXMD; 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA’S REVIEW IS OCTOBER 28, 2018 FOR TX-001HR; 23/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANTICIPATES FDA ACTION TO OCCUR ON PDUFA DATE; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR; 01/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD to Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Anticipates IMVEXXY Will Be Available for Comml Distribution in July; 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA’S REVIEW OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR TX-004HR IS MAY 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 15.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.01M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. Haythornthwaite Richard also sold $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.56, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 174.81 million shares or 12.04% more from 156.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 selling transactions for $24.14 million activity. 182,800 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by Bernick Brian. Shares for $182,800 were sold by Cartwright Daniel A on Thursday, December 6. 184,000 shares valued at $889,088 were sold by Finizio Robert G on Monday, November 26. Thompson Tommy G bought $22,100 worth of stock.