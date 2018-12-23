Greenwood Capital Associates Has Raised Fedex (FDX) Stake; Curis (CRIS) Shorts Up By 39.65%

Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS) had an increase of 39.65% in short interest. CRIS’s SI was 1.28M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 39.65% from 914,100 shares previously. With 325,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s short sellers to cover CRIS’s short positions. The SI to Curis Inc’s float is 4.66%. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.76. About 751,184 shares traded or 94.96% up from the average. Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has declined 83.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CRIS News: 22/03/2018 – CURIS SAYS ON MARCH 21, JAMES DENTZER BECAME CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Curis 4Q Loss $8.03M; 03/05/2018 – Curis 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 06/04/2018 – Curis Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 24/05/2018 – Curis Expands Senior Management Expertise with Appointment of Robert Martell, M.D., Ph.D., as Head of Research and Development; 31/05/2018 – CURIS REPORTS FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR FIMEPINOSTAT; 31/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Curis, Inc./; 31/05/2018 – Curis Announces FDA Fast Track Designation For Fimepinostat (CUDC-907) Development In Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma; 24/05/2018 – Curis Appoints Robert Martell as Head of Research and Development; 31/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Curis, Inc./

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 21.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 7,473 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 22.66%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 42,505 shares with $10.24 million value, up from 35,032 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $41.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97M shares traded or 206.88% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. Shares for $281,124 were sold by EDWARDSON JOHN A on Wednesday, September 19. 1,000 shares were bought by Griffith Susan Patricia, worth $225,156 on Wednesday, October 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc reported 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.45% or 1.94 million shares. Retail Bank has invested 0.98% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 8,060 shares. Griffin Asset Inc has 8,265 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Kames Cap Public Limited Co has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 3,175 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation owns 211,300 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Company accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cibc Ww Corporation owns 0.37% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 178,079 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv accumulated 14,998 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 2.04% or 31,633 shares in its portfolio. Palo Cap Inc reported 450 shares. Pettee Investors holds 0.45% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,165 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FedEx had 9 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, November 2 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 18. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FDX in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Ishares Trust (IJH) stake by 28,190 shares to 2,675 valued at $538,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG) stake by 3,375 shares and now owns 2,690 shares. Select Sector Spdr (XLK) was reduced too.