Greystone Investment Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 11.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greystone Investment Management Llc acquired 2,745 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Greystone Investment Management Llc holds 26,685 shares with $4.39 million value, up from 23,940 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to hold talks with top EU data official; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal; 14/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps:; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Scandal Appears to Have Little Effect on Its Bottom Line; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS ON APRIL 12- BLOOMBERG; 27/03/2018 – Daily Trust: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook 2 weeks to answer data scanda; 22/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Was Firm at Heart of Scandal Over Facebook Data Handling; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Unum Group (UNM) stake by 21.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 72,330 shares as Unum Group (UNM)’s stock declined 13.58%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 413,559 shares with $16.16M value, up from 341,229 last quarter. Unum Group now has $6.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 4.47M shares traded or 69.65% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 45.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.31% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) stake by 11,686 shares to 83,359 valued at $2.50 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) stake by 19,770 shares and now owns 62,514 shares. Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 151 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 191.85 million shares or 1.40% less from 194.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T stated it has 5,633 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 25.13M shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 26,346 shares. Twin Tree Lp has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 61,830 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 10,811 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 17,226 were accumulated by First Republic Management. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 9,204 shares. Millennium Ltd Com accumulated 1.37M shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc invested in 87,041 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.52 million shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 31. UBS upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, June 26 to “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $185 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 3. The company was maintained on Monday, October 8 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, September 4 to “Neutral”.