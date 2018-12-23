Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 7.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 11,212 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock declined 6.11%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 161,029 shares with $11.44M value, up from 149,817 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $34.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 7.33M shares traded or 97.28% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Liberty Global A Plc (LBTYA) stake by 7.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 17,860 shares as Liberty Global A Plc (LBTYA)’s stock declined 14.93%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 232,042 shares with $6.71 million value, down from 249,902 last quarter. Liberty Global A Plc now has $15.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.19% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 2.59 million shares traded or 36.74% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 24.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Liberty Global Shares Enters Oversold Territory (LBTYA) – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global: On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Liberty Global Is Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Sale of Eastern European DTH Operations for Approx. $205M – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Liberty Global, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Platinum Group Metals, Asure Software, Oragenics, and MGE Energy Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 125.00% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $124.61 million for 30.63 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.56 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -130.36% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Global A (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Liberty Global A had 3 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Friday, August 24. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, June 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bessemer Gp stated it has 16,265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset holds 0.01% or 115,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 113 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors stated it has 12,397 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Next Fincl Grp Inc reported 100 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc owns 6,240 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Parametric Port Associates Ltd holds 1.67M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ledyard National Bank reported 233 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm holds 314,923 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Green Square Ltd Co accumulated 21,670 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com owns 12,671 shares. Qs Investors Llc reported 17,187 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0.12% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership reported 1.31% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $10.44 million activity. CODY WILLIAM M had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.35 million on Monday, August 20. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.40M was sold by Barbagallo John A. 12,600 shares valued at $808,164 were sold by Griffith Susan Patricia on Thursday, August 16. Murphy John Jo also sold $452,296 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Tuesday, July 17. 12,000 shares valued at $711,960 were sold by Sauerland John P on Tuesday, July 17. Broz Steven sold $137,724 worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. FBR Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Tuesday, August 7. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $68 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, October 8. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Tuesday, December 11 to “Buy”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, November 19. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, July 16 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, November 12 report. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Citigroup. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, November 7 to “Overweight” rating.