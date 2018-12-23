Grimes & Company Inc increased Albemarle Corp. (ALB) stake by 7.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc acquired 4,034 shares as Albemarle Corp. (ALB)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 55,117 shares with $5.50 million value, up from 51,083 last quarter. Albemarle Corp. now has $7.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 2.78M shares traded or 86.07% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 31.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 0.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 5,973 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 7.13%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 742,578 shares with $193.81M value, down from 748,551 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $57.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82M shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 152 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 95.38 million shares or 0.76% less from 96.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.36% or 44,580 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 15,021 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Barclays Public Lc has 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.32% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cambridge Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% or 10,090 shares. Winch Advisory Service Lc holds 141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management accumulated 32,489 shares or 0% of the stock. Bangor State Bank, a Maine-based fund reported 10,584 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division invested 0.11% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Company owns 6,677 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sei reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 99,338 shares. Fincl Architects Inc has 376 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) stake by 55,446 shares to 13,513 valued at $1.15M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stake by 8,638 shares and now owns 75,942 shares. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stoc (VWO) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Albemarle had 8 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC upgraded the shares of ALB in report on Monday, December 10 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 3. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy”.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $600,315 activity. 3,100 shares were sold by NARWOLD KAREN G, worth $299,274.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 451,168 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Cardinal Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cidel Asset Management Incorporated reported 872 shares stake. Lincoln Ltd Llc stated it has 19,229 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 482,290 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Security National Trust accumulated 2,597 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 60,972 shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 17.35M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. The California-based Aristotle Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi invested in 2.5% or 36,270 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 552 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce reported 51,845 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,135 shares. Roberts Glore Co Inc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,979 shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $18.75 million activity. 2,080 shares valued at $511,328 were sold by Bodner Charles R on Friday, November 16. $1.07M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by Mas Ribo Alberto on Wednesday, November 14. FORLENZA VINCENT A had sold 13,498 shares worth $3.18 million. On Friday, November 30 Borzi James W sold $1.49 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 5,887 shares. 5,189 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares with value of $1.26M were sold by Lim James C. On Monday, November 19 the insider Polen Thomas E Jr sold $1.28M. The insider RING TIMOTHY M sold $9.96M.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74 million for 20.14 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Becton had 7 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 4. Citigroup maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, November 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $279 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $283 target in Wednesday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight”.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 17,498 shares to 106,225 valued at $3.43M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 97,611 shares and now owns 2.30 million shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.