Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 10.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,862 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 18.87%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 31,840 shares with $2.72M value, down from 35,702 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $20.79B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.98 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 30.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc acquired 13,680 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 6.96%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 59,185 shares with $1.91M value, up from 45,505 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $58.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 11.30 million shares traded or 112.31% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 20,880 shares to 108,465 valued at $6.98M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dxc Technology Co stake by 24,479 shares and now owns 61,840 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enbridge had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 17 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 6 by Wells Fargo.

Among 15 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 19 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell”. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 18 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, July 27. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Tuesday, October 23 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) stake by 30,698 shares to 35,386 valued at $1.95 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 5,445 shares and now owns 11,374 shares. Ishares Tr (IGV) was raised too.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 42.16% or $1.29 from last year’s $3.06 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $523.05M for 9.94 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.21% negative EPS growth.