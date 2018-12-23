Among 4 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Atmos Energy had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, December 14 to “Neutral”. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. See Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) latest ratings:

Group One Trading Lp decreased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 88.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 7,864 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock declined 16.21%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 988 shares with $48,000 value, down from 8,852 last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $2.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.17M shares traded or 75.15% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 20.88% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 145.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ERI’s profit will be $37.98M for 17.11 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp increased Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put) stake by 44,000 shares to 90,100 valued at $3.99M in 2018Q3. It also upped Lauder Estee Cos Inc (Call) stake by 27,000 shares and now owns 113,900 shares. Zuora Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.67, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ERI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.45 million shares or 9.10% more from 63.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Driehaus Ltd has invested 0.46% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 14,100 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited accumulated 0.01% or 31,949 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 810,553 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 140,224 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Lp owns 855,416 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 289,883 shares. Tygh Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.93% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). One Trading LP accumulated 988 shares. Wealthtrust holds 70 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 6,136 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services, Florida-based fund reported 7,803 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 14,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,441 were accumulated by Service Automobile Association.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 117 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 78.03 million shares or 1.64% less from 79.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametrica Mngmt Limited reported 2,759 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 78,958 shares. Moreover, Gideon Capital Inc has 0.25% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Virtu Fin Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.02% or 34,092 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 46,965 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 224,974 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Commonwealth State Bank Of invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Tctc Ltd Llc owns 10,200 shares. Synovus Corp accumulated 10,258 shares. Texas-based Moody Bank Division has invested 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). De Burlo Group Inc holds 0.38% or 21,400 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 26,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada owns 11,922 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.44 million activity. Shares for $186,100 were sold by QUINN NANCY K on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $3.26 million was sold by DOUGLAS RICHARD W.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 2.94M shares traded or 296.47% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60