Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 5.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 21,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 442,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.38M, up from 421,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 22.33 million shares traded or 95.98% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 2.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 533,695 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.68 million, down from 548,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 2.33 million shares traded or 4.35% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has declined 2.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. The insider Trezise Scott sold 53,164 shares worth $1.00 million. $141,160 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. City Hldg holds 6,883 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 55,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 52,842 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Green Square Capital Limited Company owns 141,732 shares. M Holdings Inc has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Elm Advsrs Llc holds 16 shares. 1.04M are owned by Bruni J V Communications Communications. 151,005 were reported by Cwm Llc. Parametric Portfolio Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 6.00M shares. 65,348 were reported by Old Point Fin Services N A. Advisory Net Llc holds 77,504 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 307,257 shares. Mackenzie has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Piedmont Advsr reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $164.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 91,398 shares to 113,098 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. AMH’s profit will be $98.53 million for 17.43 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

