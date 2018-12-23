Gruss Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 110% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss Capital Management Lp bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33 million shares traded or 53.48% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 91.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 5,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 560 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45,000, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 14.24 million shares traded or 77.97% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MPC’s profit will be $794.48 million for 12.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $508.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 3,318 shares to 6,760 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $372,990 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 279,764 shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt accumulated 8,726 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 1,926 shares. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 187,625 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Trust invested in 0.01% or 4,998 shares. 38,894 were reported by Chemung Canal. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested 0.41% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt reported 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 2,724 are held by Pettyjohn Wood & White. Rothschild Com Asset Us owns 955,744 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs Inc stated it has 87,140 shares. New York-based Art Advsr Lc has invested 0.28% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mngmt Il owns 2,810 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 21,166 are owned by Public Sector Pension Board.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. companies, including some in the Triad, are rolling in cash, and they’re growing increasingly fearful to spend it – Triad Business Journal” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 High-Yield Stocks Are Going in Opposite Directions (for Now) – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Forget BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon considers combining its Permian crude pipeline with Exxon-Plains JV – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, August 10 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 1 by UBS. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 14 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 19. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MPC in report on Tuesday, January 26 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Top Pick” rating and $58 target in Thursday, February 4 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carroll Finance Inc invested in 2,724 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Intact Inc accumulated 0.01% or 4,200 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 22.05M shares. Mai Capital holds 3,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 29,042 are held by Cna Fincl. Da Davidson And Company holds 0.09% or 59,745 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 670 shares. 5,679 were accumulated by Comerica Inc. 3.58M were reported by Boston Ptnrs. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 651,979 shares or 0.34% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Transamerica Fincl Advsrs reported 12 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 28,633 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Gruss Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.35B and $714.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 1.30 million shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Should Investors Play Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) After The Q3 Report? – Benzinga” on December 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Powell’s Blink, Cloud Earnings, & Trending Stocks: MCD, DLTR, YETI – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RSG, ULTA, DLTR – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,128 activity.