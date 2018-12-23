Gruss & Co Has Decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Kingfisher PLC (LON:KGF), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Kingfisher PLC had 18 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 17 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 11 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 19. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 19. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 25 to “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, September 14 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KGF in report on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, September 11. See Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) latest ratings:

28/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 260.00 New Target: GBX 225.00 Unchanged

23/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

22/11/2018 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 350.00 New Target: GBX 240.00 DownGrade

12/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 355.00 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 355.00 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

19/09/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

19/09/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 355.00 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 355.00 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

Gruss & Co Inc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 62.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gruss & Co Inc sold 12,500 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Gruss & Co Inc holds 7,500 shares with $877,000 value, down from 20,000 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $155.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger

The stock increased 0.48% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 210.2. About 12.27 million shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement services and products through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company has market cap of 4.42 billion GBP. The firm offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products. It has a 11.49 P/E ratio. It also engages in the property investment, sourcing, finance, and IT services businesses.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73 million worth of stock. WOODFORD BRENT sold $80,141 worth of stock. 29,192 shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne, worth $3.44M on Wednesday, October 3. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05M worth of stock.