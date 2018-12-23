Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Ardelyx (ARDX) Position; Newfield Exploration Co Has 1.29 Sentiment

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) stake by 50.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 160,915 shares as Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)’s stock declined 35.79%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 160,385 shares with $698,000 value, down from 321,300 last quarter. Ardelyx Inc now has $104.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 1.64M shares traded or 401.85% up from the average. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 58.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ardelyx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARDX); 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M

Newfield Exploration Co (NFX) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 192 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 149 sold and decreased holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. The hedge funds in our database reported: 188.73 million shares, down from 193.06 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Newfield Exploration Co in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 122 Increased: 122 New Position: 70.

More notable recent Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “The 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 for 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on December 17, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Encana (ECA) to Acquire Newfield Exploration (NFX) for $5.5B in All-Stock Deal – StreetInsider.com” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newfield Exploration eases lower despite Q4 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2018. More interesting news about Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The SCOOP On Newfield – 2018’s STACKed Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana Bought Newfield For A Song – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah. It has a 5.19 P/E ratio. It also holds oil producing assets offshore China.

Analysts await Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 19.72% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.71 per share. NFX’s profit will be $168.37M for 3.99 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Newfield Exploration Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.84% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 10.58M shares traded or 59.42% up from the average. Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) has declined 45.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NFX News: 01/05/2018 – Newfield Exploration 1Q Net $86M; 01/05/2018 – Newfield Exploration 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 10/04/2018 – Newfield Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newfield Exploration Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFX); 16/03/2018 S&P REVISES NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 26/03/2018 – Newfield Exploration: Credit Agreement Extends Maturity to May 2023 From June 2020; 25/04/2018 – STELLAR DIAMONDS – COURT SANCTIONED SCHEME TO EFFECT ACQUISITION BY NEWFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF STELLAR; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Newfield Exploration Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Aff’d

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. holds 7.68% of its portfolio in Newfield Exploration Company for 1.59 million shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 4.78 million shares or 6.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Group Inc has 4.08% invested in the company for 745,805 shares. The Wyoming-based Southport Management L.L.C. has invested 3.61% in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C., a Texas-based fund reported 437,302 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Wildhorse Resource Dev Corp stake by 55,901 shares to 161,393 valued at $3.82 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) stake by 54,522 shares and now owns 95,629 shares. Aac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AAC) was raised too.

More notable recent Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Roche, Bristol-Myers Hikes Dividend, 2 Biotechs To Debut – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Axovant In-Licenses 2 Gene Therapies, Agile To Undertake Additional Study Of Contraceptive Patch – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ardelyx Looks Cheap But Not Without Risk – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2018. More interesting news about Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ardelyx (ARDX) CEO Mike Raab on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ardelyx submits NDA for U.S. marketing authorization of Tenapanor for IBS-C – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Analysts await Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, down 290.48% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Ardelyx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ardelyx had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.