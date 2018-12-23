Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GNTY) is expected to pay $0.17 on Jan 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:GNTY) shareholders before Dec 24, 2018 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Guaranty Bancshares Inc’s current price of $29.48 translates into 0.58% yield. Guaranty Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Dec 26, 2018 as record date. Dec 13, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 46,137 shares traded or 191.66% up from the average. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 23.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 62,222 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 13.85%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 207,817 shares with $13.60M value, down from 270,039 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $15.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 3.86 million shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides an array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Texas. The company has market cap of $349.80 million. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts; and personal loans, line of credit, SBA loans, and real estate loans, as well as mortgage warehouse loans and credit cards. It has a 19.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage, trust, and wealth management services and products; and online and mobile banking, online cash management, and treasury management services.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $89,023 activity. Lee Kirk L. had sold 3,198 shares worth $105,538 on Wednesday, September 12. Baker Richard W. bought 10,000 shares worth $297,499. On Monday, September 10 the insider Bunch James S. bought $122,050.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.61, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 5 investors sold Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 2.60 million shares or 5.51% more from 2.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 173,275 shares. Northern Trust holds 72,031 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Ack Asset Management Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 297,700 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 3,074 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0% invested in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) for 44,292 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management owns 36,560 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Co has 0% invested in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Thomson Horstmann & Bryant has 175,236 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.2% or 200,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 18,958 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 1,782 shares. Virtu Llc reported 7,751 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 11,776 shares in its portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 14 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 3. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, October 29. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, October 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 3 report. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, November 2. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold” on Tuesday, August 7.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Church & Dwight Stock Rose 11% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Trading Within 10% of an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trade Protection And Isolationism Investment In Church & Dwight – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “7 Observations From Church & Dwight’s Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight Not A Buy At These Levels, Despite Q3 EPS Beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 5,268 shares to 16,700 valued at $1.11 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (IBMH) stake by 70,582 shares and now owns 114,925 shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was raised too.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHD’s profit will be $145.28 million for 27.50 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 0.06% or 4,329 shares. First Manhattan Commerce holds 3,194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Amer International Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.02% or 94,085 shares. Davis R M has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 1,080 shares. Kistler reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Field & Main Fincl Bank reported 1,190 shares stake. Strs Ohio invested in 0.03% or 129,689 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 0.12% or 297,460 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Burns J W Inc Ny holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 35,043 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 50,683 shares.