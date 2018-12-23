Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) is expected to pay $0.13 on Jan 14, 2019. (NASDAQ:GFED) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc’s current price of $21.50 translates into 0.60% yield. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Dec 21, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 6.59% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 584 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 8.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 07/05/2018 – ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL SAYS ON MAY 7,IN RELATION TO COMPLETION OF ASSET SALE, CO TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT & GUARANTY DATED MAY 29, 2015 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST -ON APRIL 16, NSA OP & CO ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT AND RELEASE OF PARENT GUARANTY TO AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 6, 2016; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 200.24 BLN NAIRA VS 165.14 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INCOME 44.4B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO – TO CONSIDER FEASIBILITY OF THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE WORTH 33 MLN RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 240 KOBO PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FY NET INCOME 170.5B NAIRA

Among 3 analysts covering Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Brooks Automation had 5 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, September 4. Citigroup maintained Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. See Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) latest ratings:

21/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $41 New Target: $33 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $32 New Target: $26 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $38 New Target: $41 Maintain

04/09/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $50 Maintain

13/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $31 New Target: $37 Maintain

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank that provides banking services and products in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company has market cap of $95.71 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. It has a 18.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 3.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.45 million shares or 106.26% more from 1.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank Of America De holds 3,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ejf Lc invested in 0.36% or 197,990 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 102,391 shares. Fj Mngmt Llc invested in 1.1% or 411,400 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,050 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital invested in 1.34% or 93,215 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has 549 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 461 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com accumulated 29,900 shares. Northern Corporation reported 11,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Blackrock Incorporated has 1,378 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 1,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 14.69 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 21 investors sold Brooks Automation, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.59% more from 66.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 46,762 shares. Bb&T Ltd invested in 0.01% or 26,371 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 702,600 shares. North Star Investment holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 52,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Lc owns 14,321 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fin accumulated 117,968 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 1.37% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Montana-based First Interstate State Bank has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Great West Life Assurance Company Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 88,119 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Putnam Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 135,139 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 18,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 21,037 shares in its portfolio.

