Among 3 analysts covering AECOM (NYSE:ACM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AECOM had 6 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 13. Citigroup maintained AECOM (NYSE:ACM) rating on Tuesday, November 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $41 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained AECOM (NYSE:ACM) rating on Wednesday, August 8. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $36 target. Argus Research downgraded AECOM (NYSE:ACM) on Wednesday, August 15 to “Hold” rating. See AECOM (NYSE:ACM) latest ratings:

13/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $36 New Target: $30 Maintain

13/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $42 New Target: $41 Maintain

15/08/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $38 New Target: $36 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $42 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $49 New Target: $45 Maintain

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 0.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 4,856 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock declined 13.94%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 637,501 shares with $48.57 million value, down from 642,357 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $89.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 3.11M shares traded or 99.48% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Design and Consulting Services , Construction Services (CS), and Management Services (MS). It has a 30.17 P/E ratio. The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $520,322 activity. The insider Christofferson Carla J sold $33,000. Poloni Lara sold $52,211 worth of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) on Monday, September 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 32 investors sold AECOM shares while 86 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 134.38 million shares or 0.79% more from 133.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.03% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 325,281 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 35,659 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 88,574 shares. Geode Capital Limited has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 46,708 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com holds 87 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 63,667 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. California Public Employees Retirement System has 433,836 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 6,304 shares. Washington Co has invested 0.97% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Us-based fund reported 75 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited invested 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 112,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 68,220 shares.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AECOM Technology (ACM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “AECOM to lay off 600+ Central Florida workers â€” here’s why – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 07, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “AECOM Technology (ACM) reiterates long-term financial targets – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Metro Orlando firm to lay off 141 workers as $1.4B contract nears end – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kadmon, Overstock, AECOM, Steelcase, CorMedix, and Corindus Vascular Robotics â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 2.93M shares traded or 161.14% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has declined 26.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TD Bank Seems Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Toronto-Dominion Bank: Canada’s Best Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks I’ll Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Could Be Headed for $80 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on TD Bank Q4: Gains in Canadian real-estate secured lending – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 10,642 shares to 223,799 valued at $10.16M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) stake by 12,036 shares and now owns 75,671 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) was raised too.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34B for 9.52 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.