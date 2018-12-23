Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Ord (CSCO) by 34.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.77M, down from 117,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,745 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, down from 11,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 22. As per Thursday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, February 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, October 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 29. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, October 26. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Friday, February 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 3 by Seaport Global.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. On Friday, November 9 the insider RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $113.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,475 shares to 26,351 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Kramer Kelly A. had sold 70,000 shares worth $3.32 million. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52 million was sold by BHATT PRAT. Tan Irving sold $1.36 million worth of stock. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28M on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 was made by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. 25,000 shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M, worth $1.20 million.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $322.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Ord (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 229,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Ord (NYSE:CPB).

