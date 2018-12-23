Guardian Investment Management decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 8.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Guardian Investment Management sold 994 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Guardian Investment Management holds 10,745 shares with $4.00 million value, down from 11,739 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $172.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business

Among 2 analysts covering dotDigital Group (LON:DOTD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. dotDigital Group had 8 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 1 by Peel Hunt. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 16 by Peel Hunt. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by FinnCap. The stock has “Corporate” rating by FinnCap on Tuesday, October 16. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Friday, November 30. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of DOTD in report on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 25. See dotDigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) latest ratings:

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. Another trade for 1,640 shares valued at $602,733 was made by RAMOS JENETTE E on Friday, November 9. Sands Diana L also sold $1.75M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Boeing (BA) Announces Signed Commitment with flyadeal for Up to 50 737 MAX Jets in Deal Valued Up to $5.9B – StreetInsider.com" on December 21, 2018

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, November 26. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was reinitiated by UBS with “Buy”. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leisure Capital has 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Minnesota-based Northrock Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ar Asset Management accumulated 9,925 shares. Transamerica Advsr holds 160 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 1.77 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,697 shares. 755 were reported by Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability. Torray has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Steinberg Glob Asset accumulated 7,616 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 1,892 shares. Natl Bank invested in 0.5% or 112,816 shares. Btc Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.05% or 787 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 83,258 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 76,055 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

The stock increased 0.65% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 77. About 74,834 shares traded. dotDigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.