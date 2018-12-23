Tremblant Capital Group decreased Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) (RLGY) stake by 57.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group sold 3.18M shares as Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) (RLGY)’s stock declined 10.38%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 2.33 million shares with $48.02M value, down from 5.50M last quarter. Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) now has $1.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 4.26M shares traded or 73.92% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y

Among 2 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings had 2 analyst reports since November 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 5 by PiperJaffray. Susquehanna initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, November 29 report.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $14.18M for 31.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group increased Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) stake by 226,396 shares to 950,654 valued at $41.22M in 2018Q3. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 5,505 shares and now owns 55,814 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was raised too.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $362,530 activity. Shares for $178,500 were bought by Niederauer Duncan L. Silva Enrique bought $99,330 worth of stock or 5,500 shares. The insider WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $84,700.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold RLGY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 155.90 million shares or 2.02% more from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Investments holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 4,307 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 29,236 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 188,074 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 136,123 shares. Country Club Na owns 23,041 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 335,004 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 6,638 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 430,966 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,547 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 88,062 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 41,775 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 211,746 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Edgepoint Invest Grp Inc Inc has invested 3.93% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

