Guild Investment Management Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 23.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Guild Investment Management Inc acquired 3,880 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)'s stock declined 13.60%. The Guild Investment Management Inc holds 20,576 shares with $3.38M value, up from 16,696 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) had a decrease of 5.51% in short interest. CATB's SI was 986,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 5.51% from 1.04M shares previously. With 311,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB)'s short sellers to cover CATB's short positions. The stock decreased 10.18% or $0.051 during the last trading session, reaching $0.45. About 1.40M shares traded or 107.43% up from the average. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) has declined 65.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Lc invested in 33,255 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 1.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 12,500 are held by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Mcrae Management holds 0.19% or 2,766 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management owns 261,398 shares. New Jersey-based Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). F&V Ltd Liability Co reported 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Principal Fincl Group, Iowa-based fund reported 4.79 million shares. 309,687 are owned by Janney Capital Ltd Liability Co. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 431,873 shares. Bailard holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 201,192 shares. Ashford Management holds 1,550 shares. Paloma Management Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,443 shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 14,742 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 23,694 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 31. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Moffett Nathanson. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, December 6. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 8. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. $294,835 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. 38,164 shares valued at $5.45 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, November 13. Zuckerberg Mark sold $51.14M worth of stock. Shares for $236,371 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Thursday, November 1. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $10.75M. Stretch Colin also sold $157,500 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Cox Christopher K sold $2.23 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, July 23.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.97 million. The firm offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.