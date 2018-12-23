Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 8.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 2.96 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 38.39 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36B, up from 35.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28M shares traded or 69.49% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing an all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,690 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.51 million, up from 42,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Changes to Snap’s advertising marketplace could give it a shot at competing with Google and Facebook; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $11,795 MLN VS $7,857 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use; 09/04/2018 – For Facebook’s Employees, Crisis Is No Big Deal; 19/03/2018 – Prince Geo Citz: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 10/04/2018 – WSBT: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in Russia probe; 03/05/2018 – Facebook scandal opens door on new data venture; 03/04/2018 – Reign Sapphire Corp. Provides Shareholder Update and Expectations for 2018; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan Questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK PAUSED APP REVIEW LAST WEEK WHILE IT IMPLEMENT CHANGES

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $10.75 million was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Thursday, June 28. $161,858 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Thursday, July 26. Zuckerberg Mark also sold $75.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 2,112 shares valued at $290,400 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Thursday, November 15. On Tuesday, July 10 the insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $7.74 million. $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $155.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,370 shares to 28,015 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,050 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $63.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 4.20M shares to 35.04 million shares, valued at $1.54 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI) by 19,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,802 shares, and cut its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $550,461 activity. BACON KENNETH J had sold 7,636 shares worth $282,799 on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.