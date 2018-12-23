Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake; ABM Industries (ABM) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ABM Industries had 2 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Tuesday, December 11. The stock of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 23. See ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $46 New Target: $43 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40 Downgrade

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc acquired 35,433 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 0.10%. The Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 166,683 shares with $13.59M value, up from 131,250 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $19.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33 million shares traded or 53.48% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 2,920 shares to 179,581 valued at $20.97M in 2018Q3. It also reduced International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,598 shares and now owns 105,899 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Dollar Tree had 15 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 4. The company was maintained on Friday, August 31 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, August 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Friday, December 14. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities on Monday, August 13 to “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Friday, November 30 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $90 target in Thursday, August 30 report.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Drops on View Cut – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RSG, ULTA, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q3 – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retailers bounce on tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Play Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) After The Q3 Report? – Benzinga” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 71,829 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Keybank National Association Oh reported 2,738 shares. Parsons Cap Ri accumulated 13,377 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP stated it has 11,527 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 98,382 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Loews Corporation stated it has 3,446 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price Mngmt owns 1,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 841,804 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The reported 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Amarillo Bank holds 9,986 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1.66M shares. 53,103 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.02% or 28,633 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department holds 0.01% or 1,601 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,128 activity. $100,128 worth of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Thursday, September 27.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM Industries Names New Treasurer NYSE:ABM – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ABM Industries declares $0.18 dividend – seekingalpha.com” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM Industries to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Industries Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer among those seen hiking payouts next week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $30.19. About 1.37M shares traded or 126.56% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has declined 36.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. It has a 20.44 P/E ratio. The firm also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.95, from 2.24 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ABM Industries Incorporated shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 65.86 million shares or 2.82% more from 64.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 3.99 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 83,562 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 168,835 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). World Investors, California-based fund reported 1.15M shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 7.23 million shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 15 shares stake. Gp Inc invested in 0.01% or 51,932 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 40,616 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Serv Inc has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 101,258 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 283,723 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited has invested 0.04% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 73,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $558,598 activity. $212,003 worth of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was sold by SALMIRS SCOTT B on Wednesday, September 12. CHIN DEAN A also sold $94,349 worth of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) on Friday, November 30.