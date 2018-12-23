Among 3 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NICE had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, September 20. As per Friday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. See NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) latest ratings:

19/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $130 Initiates Coverage On

20/09/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $127 New Target: $132 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $104 New Target: $110 Maintain

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA) stake by 57.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gvo Asset Management Ltd acquired 264,800 shares as Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA)’s stock rose 9.84%. The Gvo Asset Management Ltd holds 727,000 shares with $33.68M value, up from 462,200 last quarter. Twenty First Centy Fox Inc now has $86.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 19.20M shares traded or 70.57% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 15/03/2018 – Sky Entered Confidentiality With Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 17/05/2018 – Fox News Names Suzanne Scott its First Female CEO; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Fox News Taps Suzanne Scott as CEO; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Will Grant Sinclair Options to Acquire Stations in Chicago; Austin, Texas

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EndoPredict® Test Receives Positive NICE Recommendation for Patients with Early Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Abercrombie, Halliburton, Veeva, Attunity and Nice highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “NICE and CoPaCC Study Reveals the Top Digital Evidence Management Challenges for UK Police Forces – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Jefferies Has 6 Top Software Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NICE inContact CXone Selected for 2300 Seat Cloud Transformation – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.51 billion. The Company’s software solutions help organizations understand their clients and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It has a 37.39 P/E ratio. It operates in two divisions, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance.

The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 150,654 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 27.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &

Among 6 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 8 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, August 7. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, August 9. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 20 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, November 8.