Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 47.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 3,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $605,000, down from 6,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90M shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 23.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 24,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,799 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.03M, down from 102,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 1.15 million shares traded or 136.38% up from the average. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 84.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 84.23% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $280.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,960 shares to 24,428 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. 28,281 shares were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna, worth $4.06M on Wednesday, November 21. PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold $1.94 million worth of stock. $1.59M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Kapur Vimal.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 17.21 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $63.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 73,074 shares to 220,758 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckle Inc/The (NYSE:BKE) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,316 shares, and has risen its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. The insider Burke William P. Mr. sold $79,217. 5,139 shares were sold by Simon – Christopher, worth $458,964 on Monday, July 2. $174,227 worth of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) was sold by Goldstein Dan on Monday, December 10. Shares for $3.45M were sold by GRANADILLO PEDRO P on Monday, September 17. 8,196 shares valued at $843,041 were sold by MEELIA RICHARD J on Friday, December 14. The insider Scanlan Jacqueline sold $107,034.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 4.84% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.62 per share. HAE’s profit will be $30.50 million for 39.06 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Haemonetics to Present at 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018.