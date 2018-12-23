Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 28,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,383 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.50M, down from 115,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14 million shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C

Spindletop Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 6.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc bought 18,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.80M, up from 281,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 2.03M shares traded or 158.48% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90M for 17.01 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management L P, New York-based fund reported 57,055 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has 0.08% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Fca Tx has 0.09% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 6,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 196,418 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 154 shares. Natixis Advisors L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 235,664 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Lpl Financial Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 8,000 shares. Financial Management owns 132 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Consolidated Inv Gp Limited Liability holds 23,500 shares. Burney invested in 0.01% or 4,955 shares. The Michigan-based Arcadia Management Corporation Mi has invested 0.94% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited holds 0.01% or 91,470 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 403,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.03 million activity. $43,838 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) was sold by Beaty Anne L.. Brown James S sold $648,034 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold TCBI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.71 million shares or 7.15% less from 51.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 35,615 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 2,568 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 164,341 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 7,668 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,930 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company holds 3,206 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 675,800 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 19,611 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 4,212 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 787,604 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,834 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 2,270 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 290,095 shares.