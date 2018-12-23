Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Inc (SWK) by 44.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 2,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,262 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06 million, up from 5,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black And Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $113.69. About 2.13 million shares traded or 22.85% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) by 13.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 452,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.46M, up from 397,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $732.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.13M shares traded or 293.81% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 32.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold CASH shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.34% more from 7.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,640 shares. Ascend Limited Liability stated it has 56,851 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 20,152 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 6,176 shares. 3,680 were accumulated by Foundry Prtn Ltd Company. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Qs Investors Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 27,441 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 136,941 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 173 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 19,752 shares. Washington Tru National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Ltd Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 23,810 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 5,752 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Meta Financial Group had 25 analyst reports since October 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, September 13. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 21 report. FBR Capital downgraded Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) rating on Friday, July 28. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $9500 target. As per Wednesday, January 10, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 20 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, February 26.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $543,505 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $428,600 were bought by Hanson Bradley C on Thursday, December 6. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $105,100 was made by Herrick Glen William on Friday, December 7.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $980,557 activity. Shares for $164,766 were sold by BELISLE JOCELYN. Ramirez Jaime A sold $918,219 worth of stock.

Among 27 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker had 81 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 14 by Susquehanna. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 21 to “Overweight”. Northcoast initiated Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Friday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zelman on Wednesday, October 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, October 30. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $169 target in Friday, October 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Monday, April 24.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $846.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,571 shares to 134,333 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,602 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Fu (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 196 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 125.53 million shares or 1.05% more from 124.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Comml Bank De reported 60,119 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,531 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited owns 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 3,553 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.11% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,140 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1,385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 0.07% or 47,484 shares. Df Dent And Com owns 2,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 3,111 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 177,148 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 6,673 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) owns 1,753 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,982 shares.