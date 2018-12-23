Hamel Associates Has Increased Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Sentiment Is 0.8

Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 381 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 478 sold and trimmed stakes in Colgate Palmolive Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 607.72 million shares, down from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Colgate Palmolive Co in top ten positions decreased from 12 to 11 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 441 Increased: 291 New Position: 90.

Hamel Associates Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 18.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc acquired 4,450 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 20.85%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 27,953 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 23,503 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $66.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 25/04/2018 – REFILE-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm easing licensing terms in bid to strike deals; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – KPBS News: BREAKING: President #Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm on national security

Another recent and important Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Take Profits Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.14M for 20.52 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 10.03M shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has declined 13.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.96 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 24.8 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 10.38% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company for 1.49 million shares. Ycg Llc owns 558,260 shares or 7.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc has 6.72% invested in the company for 65,445 shares. The United Kingdom-based Genesis Asset Managers Llp has invested 5.9% in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd, a Singapore-based fund reported 170,172 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QUALCOMM (QCOM) & Nokia Conclude OTA 5G NR Data Calls Test – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TXN, QCOM, XENT – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Apple Stock Drops as Qualcomm Wins iPhone Sales Ban in Germany – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 855 for 5G phones – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm: Potential 7% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Hamel Associates Inc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 10,805 shares to 23,475 valued at $1.57 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) stake by 41,255 shares and now owns 171,859 shares. Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) was reduced too.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold 854 shares worth $61,642. Rosenberg Donald J also sold $347,746 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Friday, November 23. $6.10M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 13 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, September 25. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 23. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 6. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $67 target in Monday, November 5 report. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Nomura. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 4. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, November 16 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Notis holds 18,190 shares. Macquarie Gp accumulated 0.04% or 346,033 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,859 shares. Raymond James Na reported 181,155 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Argi Inv Lc holds 0.08% or 17,802 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Limited Co reported 46,530 shares. 103,517 were reported by North Star Asset Management. Investors accumulated 18.58M shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 27,638 shares. Delta Capital Lc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 40,415 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 41,110 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 26,567 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).