Among 3 analysts covering PureTech Health Plc (LON:PRTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PureTech Health Plc had 20 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) on Tuesday, July 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Peel Hunt. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 26 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Thursday, August 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, September 11. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 26 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of PRTC in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. See PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) latest ratings:

Hamel Associates Inc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 31.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hamel Associates Inc sold 10,805 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock declined 5.39%. The Hamel Associates Inc holds 23,475 shares with $1.57M value, down from 34,280 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $51.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 10.03M shares traded or 104.62% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter

Among 9 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 12 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 29 with “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $62 target. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31. SunTrust downgraded the shares of CL in report on Monday, October 29 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 23. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 29 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, October 30. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, September 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, July 30.

More news for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: Take Profits Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “Itâ€™s Too Late to Sell Alphabet Stock Now – Investorplace.com” and published on November 26, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $12.09 million activity. Marsili Daniel B also sold $1.28M worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider JAKOBSEN HENNING I sold $68,060. HICKEY DENNIS J had sold 120,000 shares worth $7.89M. 17,000 shares were sold by Shotts Philip G., worth $1.11 million. Shares for $978,572 were sold by MOISON FRANCK J on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 11,334 shares valued at $737,863 was made by Deoras Mukul on Monday, August 13.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.14 million for 20.52 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

Another recent and important PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) news was published by Bioworld.com which published an article titled: “Puretech’s exosome technology draws potential $1B R&D alliance with Roche – BioWorld Online” on July 21, 2018.