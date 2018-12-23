Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 44.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,874 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05M, up from 62,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by 48.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 8,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 9,445 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $422,000, down from 18,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Sanofi Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 1.46 million shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 2.03% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 08/03/2018 – REG-Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI’S EUROPEAN OTC ASSETS COULD SELL FOR AS MUCH AS EU200M; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – FOR 2018, ZEALAND EXPECTS A CONTINUED INCREASE IN ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM SANOFI; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – DETAILED RESULTS FROM PHASE IV, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLINDED, CONTROLLED, MULTICENTER STUDY TO BE PRESENTED LATER THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Net Pft EUR1.02B; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 18/04/2018 – Sanofi CFO Jerome Contamine to Depart Later This Year; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 15/04/2018 – Advent nears deal to buy Sanofi generics business

Analysts await Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SNY’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 16.79 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Sanofi-aventis Sa (NYSE:SNY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Sanofi-aventis Sa had 31 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 11, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 15 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) rating on Friday, October 13. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $52.0 target. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Friday, April 7 to “Reduce”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, September 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by Cowen & Co. The rating was downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform” on Thursday, December 10. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 6 by Argus Research.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $867.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,695 shares to 44,098 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 5,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mylan (MYL) Announces Sanofi’s (SNY) Formulation Patents on Multibillion-Dollar Lantus are Invalidated by US Patent and Trademark Office via IPR – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA warns on rare risks with Sanofi’s MS med Lemtrada – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dengvaxia vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Sanofi to move listing from NYSE to Nasdaq – MarketWatch” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It’s Game Time: Can AT&T Rise To The Challenge? – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Love The Moves Altria Is Making – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Generational Buying Opportunity At AT&T Offers 21% Annual Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Top Telecom ETFs to Consider – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of T in report on Friday, November 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, February 1. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, September 18. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform” on Tuesday, November 8. Robert W. Baird maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of T in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 28 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Birmingham Mngmt Al invested in 54,065 shares. Somerset Trust stated it has 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Letko Brosseau Associates owns 5.96 million shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Ma invested in 0.08% or 14,563 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 1.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.4% or 244,976 shares. Sns Grp Ltd Liability Com invested 0.48% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alexandria Ltd Liability Com invested in 87,502 shares. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated accumulated 1,233 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Nwi Lp has invested 2.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 346,851 were reported by Meyer Handelman Communications. Washington Capital Mngmt has 62,215 shares. 35,873 were accumulated by Old Dominion Cap Mgmt. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 85,074 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.44% or 223,452 shares in its portfolio.