Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased Capital Sr Living Corp (CSU) stake by 22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Steinberg Asset Management Llc acquired 107,350 shares as Capital Sr Living Corp (CSU)’s stock rose 1.19%. The Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 595,350 shares with $5.62M value, up from 488,000 last quarter. Capital Sr Living Corp now has $208.52 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 539,289 shares traded or 122.89% up from the average. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 43.22% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 3.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 25,816 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 797,574 shares with $66.38M value, down from 823,390 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $226.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.41, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 25.47 million shares or 6.07% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,900 are held by Williams Jones Associates Ltd. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 134,736 shares. Mountain Lake Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 7.04% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) or 1.48M shares. Hodges Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 42,900 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 753 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 297,590 shares. Cullen Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,970 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 1.14M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 180,000 shares. Arbiter Ptnrs Management Ltd Co reported 4.54M shares stake.

More notable recent Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Premarket analyst action – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Capital Senior Living Corporation Is Sliding Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows The Mosaic, National Health Investors, Capital Senior Living, Independence Contract Drilling, Hologic, and TrueBlue Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 4,801 shares to 20,050 valued at $3.48M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) stake by 15,299 shares and now owns 205,085 shares. Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was reduced too.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5,628 activity. HOLLISTER ROBERT F sold 500 shares worth $5,628. The insider Wilbur Kevin sold 3,951 shares worth $44,021.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Capital Senior Living had 4 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 24 to “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by JMP Securities. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 1 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proffitt Goodson has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) holds 1,587 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 495,683 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 24,700 are held by Fosun Int Ltd. Wade G W & has invested 1.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 420 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Heritage Corporation owns 134,598 shares. Insight 2811 accumulated 7,664 shares. Cap Advisors Ok invested 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Asset Tx holds 20,196 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 708,892 shares. Orrstown Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 1,085 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of PG in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 9 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, October 4 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $106 target in Friday, December 14 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 16. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, October 22. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $92 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. 11,000 shares valued at $1.01 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Friday, November 9. Taylor David S sold $3.58M worth of stock. $499,012 worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, August 24. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Magesvaran Suranjan sold $269,526. 5,006 shares valued at $418,112 were sold by FergusonMchugh MaryLynn on Wednesday, August 22. 1,068 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $100,029 on Friday, November 30. Fish Kathleen B had sold 10,342 shares worth $860,407.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G upgrades benefits for working moms and dads – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G settles class-action lawsuit – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G ranks second in advertising (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: December 03, 2018.