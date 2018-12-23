Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 42.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 4,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,028 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, up from 11,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 33.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 20,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 39,885 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.79M, down from 60,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61M shares traded or 587.35% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 29/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS STANDALONE VALUE $85/SHARE: CREDIT SUISSE; 03/05/2018 – Inside Rx, a Prescription Savings Program from Express Scripts, Expands List of Discounted Brand-Name Medications; 10/05/2018 – Innovative Value-based SafeGuardRx® Program Delivers Better Care at Lower Cost for Express Scripts’ Patients and Plan Sponsors; 04/05/2018 – Cigna CEO David Cordani is trying to quell concerns that regulators will scrutinize and even block his company’s acquisition of Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – FITCH PLACES EXPRESS SCRIPTS’ ON NEGATIVE WATCH WITH CIGNA BID; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Express Scripts to Provide Patients with Faster Path to Rare Disease Diagnosis and Treatment, in Collaboration with PinnacleCare; 09/03/2018 – Express Scripts: Cigna Entered Commitment for $26.7B Bridge Loan Facility for Deal Financing; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 27,611 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 752,143 shares. Moreover, Argent has 0.08% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Choate Advisors invested in 0.05% or 10,055 shares. Gabelli Invest Advisers owns 392,500 shares. Sun Life Finance has invested 0.03% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 1,463 shares. Checchi Advisers Llc holds 5,325 shares. Miller Invest Management LP reported 3,069 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Roystone LP reported 6.98% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability invested in 78,075 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation owns 540,229 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.15% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Angelo Gordon And Ltd Partnership holds 3.92% or 525,000 shares. 96,486 were reported by Blackhill Capital Incorporated.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $326.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,605 shares to 40,847 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 EPS, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50B for 8.65 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual EPS reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 26 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained the shares of ESRX in report on Friday, December 15 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 22. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 31 to “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of ESRX in report on Friday, December 15 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 7 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 9. As per Thursday, December 14, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 114,279 shares to 607,193 shares, valued at $64.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 9,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,415 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. $418,112 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Bishop Steven D. On Tuesday, November 13 Taylor David S sold $3.58M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 38,335 shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $347,237 worth of stock or 4,138 shares. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $499,012 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. 4,291 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $358,393 were sold by Fish Kathleen B. 228,905 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $21.03 million were sold by Moeller Jon R.

