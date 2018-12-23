Welch Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 50.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc bought 13,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.54M, up from 26,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Alert: Facebook will require political advertisers to verify; 15/05/2018 – MPs round on Facebook in leak investigation; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT SUSPENDS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL GROUP; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook is forming a team to design its own chips – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAYS AWARE OF FACEBOOK DATA ISSUE; 21/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/11 AM ET; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY SAYS INVITED FACEBOOK EXECUTIVES FOR MEETING NEXT WEEK; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 62.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 89,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,095 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28M, up from 142,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 2.68M shares traded or 435.86% up from the average. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 24.82% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 12.60 BLN YEN (+61.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.40 BLN YEN (+38.1 %); 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $281.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 9,444 shares to 3,655 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 36,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,708 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Since December 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $155,526 activity.

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Harmonic +3.2% after Q3 brings double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harmonic Making Some Noise – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harmonic +10.7% as revenues top Street – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic -32% amid light guidance after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Harmonic Inc had 13 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 6. As per Thursday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 14 by Northland Capital. The stock of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, May 1. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 14 by Drexel Hamilton. The stock of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 16 by Northland Capital. The rating was initiated by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, July 24 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 10 by Drexel Hamilton. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 6 by Dougherty & Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.01, from 2.36 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 10 investors sold HLIT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 70.67 million shares or 0.23% more from 70.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Svcs Group accumulated 3,750 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 43,586 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 56 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Limited Liability Com has invested 0.45% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Gru One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 7,100 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 80,100 shares. Intel holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 47,067 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 65,189 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 2,717 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 728,094 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 209,874 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 54,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association reported 12,042 shares stake. Piedmont Advsr Inc has 19,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 26. Axiom Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Tuesday, July 28. Axiom Capital has “Buy” rating and $117 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, July 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, August 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, January 20 by Pacific Crest. Citigroup maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullinan Associate Inc reported 126,600 shares. 12,916 were accumulated by Aimz Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Harris Assocs Limited Partnership has 0.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 32,020 are owned by Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp. Brighton Jones Limited Co holds 15,379 shares. Narwhal accumulated 19,292 shares. Van Eck Associates invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 41,910 are held by Beech Hill Advsr Incorporated. Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 325 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 81 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 706,928 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Alabama-based Mariner Wealth Advisors has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Valiant Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 6.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Grp Inc has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).