Fil Ltd increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 21.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 52,203 shares as the company's stock declined 11.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,951 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.40M, up from 239,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 2.14 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 4.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 14,791 shares as the company's stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 323,281 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.52M, up from 308,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 50,700 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated invested 3.89% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Jacobs & Ca has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,024 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt invested in 22,899 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Com reported 1.42 million shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Qcm Cayman Ltd holds 1.74% or 18,074 shares. Ruggie Capital Group has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21.91 million shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation stated it has 138,472 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability has 638 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc reported 22,656 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 142,283 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Ltd stated it has 3.82% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Avalon Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 586,535 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BAC in report on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 6 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 13 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 26. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, October 6. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $19 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, August 11.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com" on December 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) – As New Week Begins, Markets Still Seem To Be Playing "D" Amid Host of Earnings – Benzinga" published on October 15, 2018, Investorplace.com published: "Despite Bad News, Bank of America Stock Still Is a Buy – Investorplace.com" on December 06, 2018.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $138.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 17,300 shares to 4,466 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold HRS shares while 204 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 96.73 million shares or 2.18% less from 98.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South State holds 0.05% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) or 2,977 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,731 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 0.27% or 712,346 shares. 7,074 were accumulated by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Moreover, Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) for 24,097 shares. Cls Investments Lc has invested 0% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1,970 shares. First Manhattan Communication stated it has 574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) for 47,718 shares. Scout Invests invested in 0.59% or 169,608 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.92% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Harbour Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 13,585 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) for 311,646 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 139,494 shares.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $67.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 158,404 shares to 219,660 shares, valued at $25.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 76,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,781 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $19.39 million activity. Shares for $4.28 million were sold by ZOISS EDWARD J. Young Christopher D. sold $3.99 million worth of stock. $627,407 worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) shares were sold by MIKUEN SCOTT T. Taylor Todd A. had sold 18,698 shares worth $3.03 million.