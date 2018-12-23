Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) had a decrease of 0.39% in short interest. CLXT’s SI was 941,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.39% from 945,400 shares previously. With 72,100 avg volume, 13 days are for Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s short sellers to cover CLXT’s short positions. The SI to Calyxt Inc’s float is 10.26%. The stock decreased 14.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 642,191 shares traded or 626.65% up from the average. Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has declined 49.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CLXT News: 15/05/2018 – Calyxt, Bayer CropScience Agree to Terminate 2013 License Agreement; 21/05/2018 – Total Gross Proceeds to Calyxt From the Offering Will Be Approximately $60.9M; 15/05/2018 – BAYER CROPSCIENCE, LP AGREES TO SETTLE SUIT FILED BY CALYXT IN; 15/05/2018 – CALYXT – UNDER SETTLEMENT, PARTIES AGREED BAYER WILL DESTROY ANY TECHNOLOGY, RELATED PRODUCT AND CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION COVERED BY LICENSE AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Calyxt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A.: Calyxt Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 22/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A. : Calyxt Announces Successful Closing of $60.9 Million Public Offering; 22/05/2018 – Calyxt Announces Successful Closing of $60.9 M Public Offering; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calyxt Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLXT); 15/05/2018 – CALYXT INC – BAYER CROPSCIENCE LP HAS AGREED TO SETTLE A LAWSUIT BROUGHT BY CALYXT IN DELAWARE CHANCERY COURT

Hartford Investment Management Co increased Wellcare Healthcare Plans (WCG) stake by 241.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hartford Investment Management Co acquired 5,425 shares as Wellcare Healthcare Plans (WCG)’s stock declined 23.51%. The Hartford Investment Management Co holds 7,668 shares with $2.46 million value, up from 2,243 last quarter. Wellcare Healthcare Plans now has $11.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $226.46. About 1.83 million shares traded or 84.51% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 12.98% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference

Among 8 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 14 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 12 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, July 5. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of WCG in report on Wednesday, June 27 to “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WCG in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased Walgreen Boots Alliance I stake by 6,557 shares to 123,939 valued at $9.04 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Philip Morris Internation (NYSE:PM) stake by 9,083 shares and now owns 196,586 shares. Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) was reduced too.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $2.13 million activity. Michael Yount sold $131,690 worth of stock or 500 shares. Dallas H James had bought 1,171 shares worth $300,184 on Tuesday, December 4. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $599,900 was made by Breon Richard C. on Tuesday, November 27. Polen Michael Robert had sold 3,000 shares worth $770,550. $422,028 worth of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) was sold by Hakim Anat.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.49, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold WCG shares while 117 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 12.50% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 140,090 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs has 126,351 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Sterling Management Ltd Co invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 2,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Nuveen Asset Llc holds 90,087 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 227,469 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Three Peaks Cap Ltd Liability holds 7,036 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. 6,324 were reported by Piedmont Advisors. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has 222,287 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 31,726 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle holds 356,867 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 926 shares. Invesco holds 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 365,837 shares.

