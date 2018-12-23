Hartline Investment Corp decreased Intl Business Machines (IBM) stake by 77.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,115 shares as Intl Business Machines (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Hartline Investment Corp holds 3,220 shares with $487,000 value, down from 14,335 last quarter. Intl Business Machines now has $100.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference

Among 9 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Cerner had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Friday, October 26 to “Sector Perform” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 29 by Leerink Swann. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Friday, August 3. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $71 target. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Tuesday, July 10 to “Underperform”. See Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) latest ratings:

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Monday, December 17 with “Outperform” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 30. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 17. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, November 26.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M. Swedish Joseph also bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. On Wednesday, October 31 OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,000 shares. $1.67 million worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were sold by Gherson Diane J. TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846 worth of stock or 4,311 shares. 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Professionals holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Hampshire-based Harvest Mngmt has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wendell David Associates holds 0.22% or 9,325 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,493 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advisors holds 1.13% or 19,197 shares. Bailard owns 11,779 shares. Hexavest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). S&Co holds 15,044 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.07% or 10,024 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Incorporated Or reported 1.93% stake. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 44,112 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability owns 1,375 shares. Bokf Na holds 69,524 shares. Martingale Asset LP invested in 0.93% or 524,583 shares. 39,343 were reported by Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Hartline Investment Corp increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 2,246 shares to 59,686 valued at $16.77 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) stake by 7,901 shares and now owns 38,227 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc. was raised too.

The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.63M shares traded or 170.19% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.21 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 19.73 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $78.60 million activity. 250,000 shares valued at $14.38M were sold by ILLIG CLIFFORD W on Thursday, November 1. WILSON JULIE M sold $4.37M worth of stock. BURKE ZANE M sold $24.41 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold Cerner Corporation shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Investors Limited invested in 105,288 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Sei Invs holds 0.03% or 114,196 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc holds 6,584 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Maple Cap owns 5,475 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability reported 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.03% or 9,566 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Omers Administration has 73,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.13% or 9,745 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Stephens Inv Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability invested in 478,556 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 759,904 shares. St Germain D J has 186,306 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. 51,024 are held by First Retail Bank Of Omaha.