Bbr Partners Llc increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 24.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bbr Partners Llc acquired 5,495 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Bbr Partners Llc holds 27,911 shares with $2.32 million value, up from 22,416 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $226.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Hartline Investment Corp increased Global Payments (GPN) stake by 10.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hartline Investment Corp acquired 6,604 shares as Global Payments (GPN)’s stock declined 17.35%. The Hartline Investment Corp holds 69,243 shares with $8.82 million value, up from 62,639 last quarter. Global Payments now has $15.23B valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 2.32 million shares traded or 72.37% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr

Hartline Investment Corp decreased Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) stake by 23,376 shares to 14,625 valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) stake by 3,127 shares and now owns 51,134 shares. Donaldson Company Inc (NYSE:DCI) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Global Payments had 11 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $136 target in Friday, July 13 report. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Monday, November 5. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GPN in report on Friday, August 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 3 by Buckingham Research. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 28 by Wedbush.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 selling transactions for $13.56 million activity. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold 700 shares worth $71,771. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR sold 3,125 shares worth $362,730. $77,328 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I. Green David Lawrence sold $1.18M worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, September 13. Sacchi Guido Francesco had sold 15,156 shares worth $1.90 million. Bready Cameron M sold $7.38M worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Wednesday, September 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold GPN shares while 152 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 147.41 million shares or 0.24% less from 147.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,596 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Co reported 267,796 shares. Barometer Mgmt holds 39,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.26% or 430,337 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 12,700 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.06% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Dubuque Financial Bank Tru has 0.05% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 2,655 shares. Palestra Capital Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 186,165 shares. Zweig has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Hennessy Advisors reported 20,000 shares stake.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 2,901 shares worth $242,298 on Wednesday, August 22. 47,748 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $4.39 million on Friday, November 9. Posada Juan Fernando sold $2.78M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, November 9. The insider Fish Kathleen B sold 599 shares worth $50,004. Shares for $284,810 were sold by Keith R. Alexandra on Tuesday, August 21. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $941,206 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Taylor David S also sold $1.76M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, July 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $89 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Jefferies. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Bank of America. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 1 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $91 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, December 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Com Oh holds 21,045 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 8,374 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Associates holds 2.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 70,638 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Interstate Bankshares holds 24,313 shares. Blackrock stated it has 163.64 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Botty Investors Llc owns 6,340 shares. Orca Investment Llc reported 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Heritage has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dupont owns 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 104,418 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd stated it has 26,960 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Investment Mngmt Group Ltd has 0.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Staley Capital Advisers accumulated 9,262 shares.

