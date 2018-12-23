Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 141.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 569 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94 million, up from 401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. POST OFFICE LOSING BILLIONS BECAUSE IT DELIVERS PACKAGES FOR AMAZON AT A VERY LOW RATE; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 14/04/2018 – Google’s new Nest Hello doorbell competes with products from Amazon’s Ring and August; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 7,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 423,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.46 million, up from 416,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: UPLD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CIEN, QTRH – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: GOOG, SHOP, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2018: CAMP, ARLO, CRCM, IDTI, MSFT, CSCO, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Valuation Catches Up To Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) â€” How Did It Happen? – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Will Release Disc-Less Xbox One in 2019, Xbox Anaconda in 2020 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of stock. Capossela Christopher C sold $6.43M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, September 7. 36,500 shares valued at $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. The insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valley National Advisers reported 75,926 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 2.68% or 3.01M shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 1.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orrstown Ser owns 17,680 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 1.72% or 676,346 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc accumulated 469,439 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 375,290 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc holds 4.23M shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chemung Canal Trust has 4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,920 shares. Waters Parkerson And Com accumulated 2.36% or 252,378 shares. South State holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 280,664 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc invested in 1.79% or 9.85 million shares. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 283,194 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc has 18.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 890,256 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 11 by RBC Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, May 16 report. Piper Jaffray initiated Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, December 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, October 10. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, December 18 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 20.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $575.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc. by 19,800 shares to 113,450 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,522 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why An AWS Spin-Off Could Be Amazon’s Best Strategic Move (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “The 3 Best Machine Leaning Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMZN vs WMT: Battle of the Titans – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. Shares for $824,513 were sold by Reynolds Shelley. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500. Another trade for 2,054 shares valued at $3.90M was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $3.28 million on Wednesday, August 15. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Centurylink Inv Communications holds 4,378 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 739 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ratan Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 4.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Vermont-based Clean Yield Group has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Huntington Bank accumulated 45,157 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company holds 851 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt has 47,928 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Lipe & Dalton invested in 132 shares. L & S Advsr accumulated 7,788 shares. Davis R M reported 6,456 shares. 448 were accumulated by Hemenway Com Lc. Cap Counsel Ltd holds 0.06% or 415 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 152 shares. 666 were accumulated by Cohen Lawrence B.