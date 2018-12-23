Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) to pay $0.10 on Jan 30, 2019; ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA)’s Sentiment Is 1.8

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) is expected to pay $0.10 on Jan 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:HCAP) shareholders before Jan 22, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s current price of $9.45 translates into 1.01% yield. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s dividend has Jan 23, 2019 as record date. Nov 8, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 22,407 shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) has declined 7.45% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 02/04/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Announces December 31, 2017 Financial Results; 15/03/2018 HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – APPOINTED WILLIAM ALVAREZ AS CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER, AND SECRETARY; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – JOLSON SUCCEEDS RICHARD BUCKANAVAGE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys 1.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT DELAYS FORM REPORTS IN 10-K FILING; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit: Material Financial Information From a Portfolio Company Wasn’t Promptly Supplied to Financial Staff; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – ON MARCH 28, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED JOSEPH A. JOLSON AS CEO OF COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ON APRIL 29, ENTERED NEW ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH HCAP ADVISORS – SEC FILING

ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.87, from 3.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 27 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 15 reduced and sold positions in ADMA BIOLOGICS. The investment managers in our database now own: 25.12 million shares, down from 46.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding ADMA BIOLOGICS in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 20 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 2 investors sold Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 385,578 shares or 45.47% more from 265,063 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. Punch & Investment invested in 0.03% or 33,880 shares. Covington Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Stifel Financial reported 11,441 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 54,583 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 25 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 16,699 shares. Blair William & Com Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,840 shares. Greenwich Mngmt accumulated 70,194 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 50,937 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Capital Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 28,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 499 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $368,833 activity. $136,448 worth of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) was bought by Jolson Joseph A on Wednesday, October 17. Alvarez William Edwin Jr also bought $20,560 worth of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) on Friday, December 7.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $60.54 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 15.02 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

The stock increased 5.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 694,635 shares traded or 222.32% up from the average. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) has risen 64.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $111.71 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.