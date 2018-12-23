Harvest Management Llc decreased Rockwell Collins Inc (Put) (COL) stake by 89.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Harvest Management Llc sold 81,500 shares as Rockwell Collins Inc (Put) (COL)’s stock 0.00%. The Harvest Management Llc holds 10,000 shares with $1.41 million value, down from 91,500 last quarter. Rockwell Collins Inc (Put) now has $23.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44M shares traded or 894.29% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 13/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 13); 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell: Investigating Circumstances Surrounding Employee’s Submission of Certain Expense Reports for Customer Entertainment, Gifts; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL

CIELO SA SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) had a decrease of 47.34% in short interest. CIOXY’s SI was 848,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 47.34% from 1.61 million shares previously. With 1.18 million avg volume, 1 days are for CIELO SA SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s short sellers to cover CIOXY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.225. About 664,494 shares traded. Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harvest Management Llc increased Shire Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:SHPG) stake by 4,000 shares to 20,000 valued at $3.63M in 2018Q3. It also upped Andeavor stake by 59,386 shares and now owns 93,886 shares. Lasalle Hotel Pptys (NYSE:LHO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 9,755 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 3,332 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Com invested in 3,378 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Epoch Investment accumulated 5,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Andra Ap stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Kentucky Retirement reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 137,863 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Burney invested in 0.23% or 28,014 shares. 615,048 are owned by Manikay Prns Ltd Liability. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com reported 38,827 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr owns 35,958 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 19,335 shares. Bp Plc holds 19,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) or 2,706 shares.

