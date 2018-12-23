Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 482 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 543 sold and trimmed stakes in Gilead Sciences Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 963.01 million shares, down from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gilead Sciences Inc in top ten positions increased from 35 to 39 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 500 Increased: 374 New Position: 108.

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased Keycorp (KEY) stake by 24.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as Keycorp (KEY)’s stock declined 23.48%. The Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 84,150 shares with $1.67 million value, down from 112,150 last quarter. Keycorp now has $14.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 23.96M shares traded or 87.07% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Healthcare Value Capital Llc holds 18.67% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. for 100,000 shares. Krensavage Asset Management Llc owns 539,836 shares or 10.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Underhill Investment Management Llc has 7.8% invested in the company for 205,850 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Global Investments Inc. has invested 6.41% in the stock. Tekla Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.94 million shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11B for 9.60 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) Announces Data on CAR T Therapy Candidate – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James: Gilead In NASH For The Long Haul (NASDAQ:GILD) – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead’s (GILD) Harvoni and Descovy Get Approval in China – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Appoints Daniel O’Day as New CEO – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59M shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $81.01 billion. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It has a 51.97 P/E ratio. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.36 million activity. $92,750 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was bought by KIMBLE DONALD R on Friday, November 2. Shares for $182,600 were bought by MOONEY BETH E. $129,972 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares were sold by Schosser Douglas M. Gorman Christopher M. sold 288,546 shares worth $6.00M. 27,674 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares with value of $572,105 were sold by Evans Trina M. $127,910 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares were sold by Highsmith Carlton L. $199,984 worth of stock was bought by Dallas H James on Monday, July 23.

Among 7 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy” on Friday, October 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Friday, October 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $21 target. Nomura maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Friday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Reduce”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, July 24. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $18 target in Tuesday, November 13 report. Citigroup maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Monday, December 3. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $20 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 125,955 were accumulated by Clover Partners Ltd Partnership. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,293 shares. Indexiq Lc has invested 0.15% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Fiera Capital accumulated 10,320 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.17% or 160,651 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Fin Inc has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Andra Ap reported 0.13% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Principal Gru Inc holds 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 2.46M shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 1,905 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 2.78M shares. Boston Advisors Limited Com has 200,127 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 22,965 shares in its portfolio. Arkansas-based Meridian Mngmt Company has invested 0.67% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

More news for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Key California legislator wants shakeup for PG&E board, execs – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “KeyCorp (KEY) call put ratio 1 call to 2.4 puts with focus on January 15 puts into FOMC decision – StreetInsider.com” and published on December 19, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on January, 17 before the open. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 30.56% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KEY’s profit will be $486.24M for 7.61 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.