Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 17.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,405 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.90M, up from 28,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75M shares traded or 87.48% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (TDG) by 4.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 923 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,269 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.66M, up from 22,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $322.73. About 551,430 shares traded or 17.17% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 25.67% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $251.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,000 shares to 4,400 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,156 shares, and cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

More recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” on December 10, 2018. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Integrated Defense Systems Secures $114M Contract from US Navy for SPY-6 Integration and Support – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 546 shares. Kames Capital Pcl has 10,820 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associate invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 321 shares. Amer Comml Bank has 84 shares. Private Asset Management has invested 1.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 65,189 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 7,196 are held by Rampart Invest Management Co Limited. The New York-based Adirondack has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Princeton Port Strategies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 7,056 shares. Benedict Fincl Incorporated holds 2.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 22,278 shares. Washington Bank has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Co has invested 0.65% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bb&T Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190.0 target in Friday, September 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 29. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 9. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, August 10. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Bernstein. As per Tuesday, January 23, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 23. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 28 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of RTN in report on Friday, September 29 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, August 28.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $21.18 million activity. Skulina James had sold 15,000 shares worth $5.18M on Monday, November 12.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TransDigm: Going To Fly Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Debt, Rising Rates, And TransDigm’s Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is DTE Energy Company (DTE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within CEVA, Transdigm Group, Frontline, FedEx, Chevron, and Office Depot â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Time to Stop Beating Up General Electric Stock Because of Free Cash Flow – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $4.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp Com (NYSE:BOH) by 4,524 shares to 75,471 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,165 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (NYSE:ADM).

Among 22 analysts covering Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Transdigm Group Incorporated had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33000 target in Wednesday, August 9 report. Credit Suisse upgraded TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Tuesday, May 1 to “Buy” rating. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 7. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 8 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Wednesday, November 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets initiated the shares of TDG in report on Thursday, January 12 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, March 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 51.83 million shares or 4.47% less from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank holds 5,984 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 8,597 shares in its portfolio. Stifel owns 3,392 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 3,258 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,912 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ancora Advsr holds 3,724 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 20,897 shares. First Manhattan has 1,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cambridge Investment Research reported 872 shares. Benjamin F Edwards &, Missouri-based fund reported 15 shares. Wms Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 571 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Montag A & Assocs reported 2,830 shares stake.