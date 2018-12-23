Havens Advisors Llc increased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) stake by 2008% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Havens Advisors Llc acquired 100,400 shares as Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)’s stock declined 18.87%. The Havens Advisors Llc holds 105,400 shares with $9.01M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors Nv now has $20.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.98 million shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) stake by 0.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 40,214 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)’s stock declined 33.20%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 5.42M shares with $199.52 million value, up from 5.38 million last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc. now has $9.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 11.42 million shares traded or 247.53% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 10.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Havens Advisors Llc decreased Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) stake by 176,598 shares to 344,402 valued at $3.08M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Akorn Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AKRX) stake by 205,587 shares and now owns 34,400 shares. Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) was reduced too.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: NOK,IQ,QCOM,NXPI – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NXP Is Not The One To Own In Semiconductors – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “China OKs Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)-NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) Merger, But Companies Have Moved On – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 19 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Thursday, October 18 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Friday, July 27 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report. SunTrust upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Friday, July 27 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold NOV shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 346.77 million shares or 4.34% less from 362.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc reported 70 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na owns 14,096 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated has 0.3% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 20,077 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 230,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancshares, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 248,795 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr holds 0.24% or 11,693 shares. Kepos Lp stated it has 111,772 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communications accumulated 2,000 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 175 shares. Moreover, Hikari Power Ltd has 0.99% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Parkside State Bank invested in 258 shares or 0% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 68 shares. Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.12% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Regions Corp holds 18,798 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Among 15 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 22 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Tuesday, October 30. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 29 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Monday, October 29. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $40 target. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, October 18.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Stock Market News For Nov 23, 2018 – November 23, 2018 – Zacks.com” on November 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Nov 26, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Stock Market News For Nov 30, 2018 – November 30, 2018 – Zacks.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Nov 27, 2018 – November 27, 2018 – Zacks.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Nov 29, 2018 – November 29, 2018 – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.79 million activity. $3.28M worth of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares were sold by Rovig Joseph W. $503,873 worth of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares were sold by MATTSON ERIC L.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Aecom (NYSE:ACM) stake by 118,762 shares to 4.53M valued at $131.95M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) stake by 251,994 shares and now owns 4.56 million shares. Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was reduced too.