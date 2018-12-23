Havens Advisors Has Cut U S G (USG) Holding; CRUZ COBALT COMMON SHARES (BKTPF) Shorts Decreased By 90.24%

Havens Advisors Llc decreased U S G Corp (USG) stake by 35.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Havens Advisors Llc sold 15,176 shares as U S G Corp (USG)’s stock rose 0.98%. The Havens Advisors Llc holds 27,400 shares with $1.19M value, down from 42,576 last quarter. U S G Corp now has $5.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 2.94 million shares traded or 122.52% up from the average. USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has risen 17.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/04/2018 – USG REFUTES KNAUF’S MISLEADING STATEMENTS ABOUT THEIR PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS USG DIRECTORS DIDN’T REPRESENT BERKSHIRE INTERESTS; 26/03/2018 – USG BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM KNAUF; 28/03/2018 – USG Corporation Receives Excellence in Construction Innovation Award; 26/03/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SAYS KNAUF MADE $42/SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG; 08/03/2018 – USG Reaffirms Its 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Knauf Comments on USG’s Disappointing First Quarter Earnings Results; 24/04/2018 – USG’s No. 5 Shareholder Joins Buffett in Support of Takeover Bid

CRUZ COBALT CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:BKTPF) had a decrease of 90.24% in short interest. BKTPF’s SI was 400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 90.24% from 4,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 6.96% or $0.0028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0367. About 32,180 shares traded. Cruz Cobalt Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKTPF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cruz Cobalt Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKTPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cruz Cobalt: A Compelling Company – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of September 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018, Business.Financialpost.com published: “After lithium, is cobalt the next boom? – Financial Post” on September 01, 2016. More interesting news about Cruz Cobalt Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKTPF) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Is cobalt the ‘choke point’ for future lithium battery production? – Financial Post” published on October 20, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “eCobalt Solutions: Getting U.S. Equity Exposure To The Cobalt Metal Revolution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2017.

Cruz Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $2.98 million. The firm explores for cobalt properties. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in eight projects located in North America, including seven projects in Canada and one project in Idaho, the United States.

Havens Advisors Llc increased Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS) stake by 26,400 shares to 36,400 valued at $4.26 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) stake by 66,900 shares and now owns 108,900 shares. Klx Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold USG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.56 million shares or 5.63% less from 111.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Investment Advisers holds 1.57% or 361,559 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Yakira Management accumulated 148,343 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 66,575 shares. Tuttle Tactical, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,800 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 32,672 shares. Shine Investment Advisory has 0.05% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 2,399 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.03% or 3.35 million shares. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 231,581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kwmg Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 850 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 111,888 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.03% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 5,800 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 7,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $14.35 million activity. COOK BRIAN J sold $647,208 worth of stock. $58,362 worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was sold by Macey Christopher D. HILZINGER MATTHEW F sold $1.48M worth of stock. Reale John M sold 8,550 shares worth $367,559. Dannessa Dominic A also sold $3.86M worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) on Friday, July 27. 6,885 shares valued at $296,914 were sold by Salah Gregory D. on Monday, July 30. The insider Scanlon Jennifer F. sold 32,652 shares worth $1.39 million.

Analysts await USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. USG’s profit will be $71.27M for 21.00 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by USG Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.