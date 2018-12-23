Cim Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 63.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 7,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,490 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, up from 12,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 1.34 million shares traded or 102.39% up from the average. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 8.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) by 57.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,854 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $868,000, up from 6,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 728,795 shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 10.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM)

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $282.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Productions (NYSE:DIS) by 8,066 shares to 70,812 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.55 million activity. $716,347 worth of stock was sold by POLLI GREGORY on Thursday, July 26. The insider KELLY DENIS F sold $132,641. $480,956 worth of stock was sold by WRIGHT DAVID on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold MSM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes.

Among 20 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co. (NYSE:MSM), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive.

Among 10 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $273.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21,256 shares to 142,696 shares, valued at $12.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 8,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,969 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 5.74, from 6.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 14 investors sold TREX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes.