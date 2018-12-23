Weik Investment Services Inc increased Martin Marietta Matrls. (MLM) stake by 22.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Weik Investment Services Inc acquired 2,690 shares as Martin Marietta Matrls. (MLM)’s stock declined 5.54%. The Weik Investment Services Inc holds 14,650 shares with $2.67M value, up from 11,960 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matrls. now has $10.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 1.13 million shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M

Haverford Trust Company decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 4.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Haverford Trust Company sold 11,008 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Haverford Trust Company holds 244,838 shares with $20.38 million value, down from 255,846 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $226.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold MLM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 62.57 million shares or 2.68% more from 60.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 187,789 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,391 shares. Lodge Hill Lc has 60,000 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp reported 6,766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 34,424 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com invested in 0% or 656 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 8,146 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.37% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation reported 95,442 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 147 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Liberty Mutual Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,516 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh invested in 2,050 shares. Fmr Lc holds 1.84M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 6,207 shares. British Columbia Corp accumulated 13,841 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 5 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 17. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 11 by DA Davidson. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta: An Infrastructure Play On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $649,918 activity. McCunniff Donald A. sold $459,731 worth of stock. $174,070 worth of stock was bought by KORALESKI JOHN J on Friday, December 14. Shares for $710,045 were bought by ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR.

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,190 shares to 98,665 valued at $11.28M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nestle Reg Adr (NSRGY) stake by 4,651 shares and now owns 84,459 shares. Richemont Adr (CFRUY) was reduced too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Haverford Trust Company increased Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) stake by 6,719 shares to 94,422 valued at $14.13 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) stake by 2,149 shares and now owns 440,939 shares. Disney Walt Productions (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Assoc owns 3.13M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The California-based Gould Asset Mngmt Llc Ca has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 7,960 shares. Fosun International Limited holds 24,700 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 669,739 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,000 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 313,917 shares. Navellier & Assocs Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,514 shares. Barbara Oil accumulated 52,000 shares. Baillie Gifford Commerce accumulated 375,211 shares. King Wealth has 10,982 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fort Lp accumulated 11,238 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd Company holds 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 14,478 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 22 with “Buy”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 14 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, October 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 16. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, December 13 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, October 23. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 9.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G ranks second in advertising (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 03, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 03, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Renovations improve employee experience at P&G HQ (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Another trade for 4,177 shares valued at $348,872 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Wednesday, August 22. 3,081 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $276,951. $99,932 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Shares for $65,310 were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M on Tuesday, November 20. Shares for $6.52M were sold by Majoras Deborah P. Pritchard Marc S. sold $242,261 worth of stock. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $131,509.