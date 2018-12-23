Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 38.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 110,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 175,641 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.13 million, down from 286,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 1.26 million shares traded or 196.61% up from the average. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 53.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Com (USB) by 169.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 173,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,562 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.61M, up from 102,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 22.65M shares traded or 164.51% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 54.90% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.51 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.09M for 15.40 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Fabrinet had 49 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 3 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 30 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 16 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold FN shares while 56 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 7.30% less from 35.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.03% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Ameriprise holds 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 376,434 shares. Heartland Advisors reported 100,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 22,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bogle Management Lp De owns 114,250 shares. Northern Trust owns 644,379 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,612 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 28,919 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 18,596 shares. 865,402 are held by Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp. Wedge Management L Lp Nc invested in 436,656 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Aperio Gp Limited holds 8,860 shares. 120,023 were accumulated by Comerica Natl Bank. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited has invested 0.16% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Since June 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $11.86 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Ng Toh-Seng, worth $1.58M. $1.74 million worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares were sold by Gill Harpal. 5,000 shares valued at $240,130 were sold by Olson Rollance E. on Thursday, August 23. Another trade for 6,081 shares valued at $313,396 was made by Grady Seamus on Thursday, November 15.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $454.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 195,500 shares to 477,300 shares, valued at $24.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 268,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $16.82 million activity. 19,418 shares were sold by Elmore John R., worth $1.04 million on Tuesday, November 13. 183,374 shares were sold by CECERE ANDREW, worth $9.71M on Thursday, November 8. DOLAN TERRANCE R sold $821,375 worth of stock. The insider OMALEY DAVID B sold 10,902 shares worth $585,001.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $842.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Com (NYSE:NKE) by 4,362 shares to 122,098 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 11,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,230 shares, and cut its stake in Hesrshey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, January 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 19 by Wedbush. As per Wednesday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by Portales Partners given on Tuesday, August 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, November 24 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, January 4. As per Friday, October 7, the company rating was initiated by Wedbush. On Wednesday, November 16 the stock rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 20 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 15.