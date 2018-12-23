Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 105.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired 12,500 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 9.32%. The Hayek Kallen Investment Management holds 24,300 shares with $707,000 value, up from 11,800 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $21.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 10.98 million shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger l Zero Waste Progress; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: as grocery wars rage, @Target And @Kroger mull a merger; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Coda Octopus Group Inc (NASDAQ:CODA) had a decrease of 46.28% in short interest. CODA’s SI was 13,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 46.28% from 24,200 shares previously. With 12,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Coda Octopus Group Inc (NASDAQ:CODA)’s short sellers to cover CODA’s short positions. The SI to Coda Octopus Group Inc’s float is 0.47%. It closed at $5.6 lastly. It is up 12.03% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CODA News: 19/03/2018 CODA OCTOPUS GROUP – EXPECT REVENUE PLAN FOR ENGINEERING BUSINESS TO BE AFFECTED THROUGHOUT FISCAL YEAR 2018

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $58.33 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It has a 51.85 P/E ratio. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH sold $811,040 worth of stock or 27,400 shares. On Friday, December 7 Clark Robert W sold $421,370 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 14,500 shares. 10,500 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares with value of $288,397 were sold by Kaufman Calvin J. $3,356 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares were sold by SARGENT RONALD. 646 shares were sold by FIKE CARIN L, worth $18,879. Another trade for 5,760 shares valued at $170,508 was made by BEYER ROBERT D on Friday, December 7. KROPF SUSAN J also sold $369,551 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Thursday, July 19.